Again, Gunmen Abduct Three Quarry Workers In Oyo

Three men who are staff members of a quarry company have been abducted by gunmen at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Road, Oyo state.

Those abducted were identified as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and another man identified as Wasiu.

Illustration

They were said to be coming out of the quarry site after closing from work around 4:30 pm on Tuesday when they were attacked and taken away.

Their abduction came a few weeks after gunmen stormed Binu Quarry situated in Dalli village along the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Road and kidnapped some workers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying efforts had been intensified to rescue the victims.