BREAKING: Gunmen Release Eight RCCG Evangelists Abducted In Kaduna

Eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released.

SaharaReporters had reported that the members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road.

The were said to be travelling for an Easter programme when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N50 million.

But in a tweet on Thursday, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said all the eight members have been freed and taken to hospital for examination.

The cleric wrote, “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for checkup and tests.

“Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”