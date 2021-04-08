CCT Chairman Abandons Abuja Security Guard He Assaulted, Victim Suffering In Hospital

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, has reportedly abandoned a security guard, Clement Sargwak, whom he allegedly injured and who is now suffering from internal injuries and in a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

SaharaReporters learnt that Sargwak landed in the hospital, days after the CCT Chairman, Umar, reportedly hit him on the chest – an incident which was captured on a viral video and which attracted the condemnation of many Nigerians including those calling for the sacking of the chairman.

It was gathered that the 22-year-old security guard, who was assaulted at his workplace at Banez Plaza, Wuse 2, is presently in the hospital receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the incident.

Sargwak, who is attached to Jul Reliable Security Guards, a private outfit which provides security services at Banex Plaza, had been manhandled by Umar together with policemen with him when he had accosted the judge for parking his vehicle in an inappropriate manner in the plaza’s parking lot and asked him to re-park his vehicle.

SaharaReporters was told that brutalised Sargwak is still in the hospital and the CCT Chairman who should be responsible for the medical bills had failed to show any commitment.

“Justice Umar hit him on the chest – that was it. It was not the several slaps or the tearing of his uniform. But the boy has been in the hospital treating chest pains. He is receiving treatment. Due to the injuries he sustained, he needed to be rushed to the hospital.

“Apart from the lips that were torn, he was diagnosed with an internal injury because the judge also hit him on the chest,” one of Sargwak’s senior colleagues said.

“The sad part is that Justice Umar has not deemed it fit to reach out to Sargwak after publicly injuring him. The chairman ought to have sent his officials to visit this poor boy. Is this how cheap life is in Nigeria? He should take responsibility for the man's medical bills.” he added.

SaharaReporters had on April 1 reported that Sargwak narrated how the power-drunk justice slapped him for several times, left him with a bruised lip, and further picked an iron rod from his car and attempted to hit him (Sargwak) on the head before other security men came to his rescue.

”After I informed him about his wrong parking, he came out and slapped me, when he slapped me the driver also came down and slapped me and they tore my uniform and they stepped over me several times.

“It was the ‘Oga’ by himself (Mr Umar) that went to his car to pick up an iron rod in an attempt to hit me on my head. A tenant at the plaza quickly held his hand and pleaded with him on my behalf not to hit me with the metal.

”I later ran to meet my supervisor to come to my aid. I was unable to find my supervisor. But I later got my head guard to report my situation. On getting there, my head guard called the Banex police. I was slapped and kicked again by Mr Umar, policeman,” the guard had narrated.

Umar had in a poor written statement by his CCT public relations officer, claimed innocence, saying it was some Biafran hoodlums at the plaza who damaged his car.

Nigerians have been calling for the sacking of the CCT chairman due to the embarrassing show of shame as captured on a video by an eyewitness.

Several Nigerians have demanded that Umar be removed saying he is not fit to hold a public office.