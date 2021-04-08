JAMB Puts 2021 UTME Registration On Hold Over National Identification Number

The board's head of media and protocol, Fabian Benjamin said the shift was to ensure finishing touches are put on PIN vending processes before the take-off of the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has postponed the registration exercise for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry initially slated to commence on Thursday, April 8.

In a statement on Thursday, the board's head of media and protocol, Fabian Benjamin said the shift was to ensure finishing touches are put on PIN vending processes before the take-off of the exercise.

He said: “The Board’s registration exercise was to begin today 8th April 2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as we have yet to complete the process of a smooth PIN vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.”

He stated that the advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step-by-step processes that candidates are required to follow.

He added: “The delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence."

While asking candidates to exercise some patience, he said, “The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rolled out so that candidates can begin the creation of the profile.”

SaharaReporters, New York

