National Sports Festival: Edo Government Shuts Down Organising Committee Offices Over Lack of Funds

The deputy governor insisted that the governor would have no choice but to stop the festival abruptly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has ordered that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be closed, following a revelation on Wednesday that the state could no longer fund the festival.

Shuaibu, while addressing journalists inside the media centre at the Ogbe Stadium, said the decision was taken as the state will not be able to feed the athletes because it cannot afford the bills any longer.

At an unscheduled media briefing, the deputy governor insisted that the governor would have no choice but to stop the festival abruptly.

“Gentlemen of the press. We have ordered that the MOC office be shut down and if nothing positive from the Federal Government in terms of funds is heard before 12 noon tomorrow (Friday) we will discontinue the sports festival” he stated.

It would be recalled that the Project Manager and media communications of Edo 2020, Musa Ebomhiana had on Wednesday issued a statement that due to the non-availability of funds to carry on with the Festival, the state could end the festival midway.

It was on the issue of hosting the event, that the University of Benin suspended the Students’ Union Government Executives on its opposition to truncating the academic calendar.

This was revealed according to a student of UNIBEN student who contacted SaharaReporters as the University Management used the accommodation to host the athletes.

“As regards the claim that the pressure to bench academic activities in the university came from the Federal Government, I would also use this medium to bring to the notice of the University Senate that we the students are not unaware of the principle of University Autonomy.

“This is the same principle upon which the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has premised its struggle in resisting the abuse and encroachment of the Federal Government on the power of the University to determine how it would run every area of its affairs in line with the University regulatory Act.

“Hence, the Federal Government or Edo State government cannot compel or force the University to bench academic activities for sports festivals. The University has a respectable history of resting the power to ensure that normative provisions are adhered to. And this tradition of normativism must never be allowed to die,” the student said in a statement.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Soccer Ghana Faces FIFA Ban Over Interference With FA
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Soccer Deposed NFF Chairman Battles Allegation Of Forgery
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Soccer EXCLUSIVE: Keshi Was ‘Already Gone’ After World Cup – NFF Chief
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Soccer Ghana Through To AFCON 2015 After Thrashing Togo 3-1
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Man Trekking For Buhari Arrives In Abuja, Too Few Details On His Journey
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Sports NBA MVP Is Of Nigerian Descent
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Buhari’s Late Driver Was Tortured, Killed Over $30,000 Deal, His Identity Changed In Detention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 74-year-old Nigeria's Agric Minister, Nanono Secretly Marries 18-year-old Girl
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: How Villagers Burnt Escaped Prisoner Who Returned Home
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Leader, Tinubu ‘Mocks’ President Buhari, Others Over Office Of First Lady
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate President Ahmed Lawan And Fulani Barbarians, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Imo Monarch, Chiefs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity MURIC Director, Akintola Blames Saraki For Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Some People Forgot I Even Exist After Leaving Office, Goodluck Jonathan Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Misconduct: Nigerian Lawyer Kicks Over Judicial Council’s Failure To Act on Petition Against Justice Peter-Odili
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad