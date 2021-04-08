No Government Can Defeat Her Citizens --- Nnamdi Kanu

He described citizens as employers who can decide to fire their employees (government) when they are found wanting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said Nigerian citizens have the influence to sack any government.

He described citizens as employers who can decide to fire their employees (government) when they are found wanting.

The IPOB leader, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Thursday, described citizens as the employer of people in government.

Kanu was probably referring to the recent crisis and security challenges in the South-East region.

He said in the tweet: “No government can defeat her citizens. The citizens are their employers. You can never be stronger than your employer. He/She has the right to sack you.

“#Nigeria Govt with British Neo-Colonialists have killed us enough. Time for citizens to pay them back in their coin. #UGM.”

The former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had accused IPOB members of carrying out the recent attacks on a correctional facility and police station in Imo State, an allegation Kanu has denied. 

The IPOB leader asked the IGP to produce proof that IPOB masterminded the attacks. 

During Monday's attack, about 1,884 inmates were freed by unknown gunmen who attacked a prison in Imo State. 

While reacting to the grave situation on Wednesday, the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, alleged that the attacks were carried out by aggrieved politicians who disguised as IPOB members to frustrate the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Buhari’s Late Driver Was Tortured, Killed Over $30,000 Deal, His Identity Changed In Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 74-year-old Nigeria's Agric Minister, Nanono Secretly Marries 18-year-old Girl
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Leader, Tinubu ‘Mocks’ President Buhari, Others Over Office Of First Lady
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity MURIC Director, Akintola Blames Saraki For Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Some People Forgot I Even Exist After Leaving Office, Goodluck Jonathan Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity How We Regained Our Freedom From Bandits' Den, Freed Kaduna Student Narrates, Contradicting Army
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Buhari’s Late Driver Was Tortured, Killed Over $30,000 Deal, His Identity Changed In Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 74-year-old Nigeria's Agric Minister, Nanono Secretly Marries 18-year-old Girl
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo Jailbreak: How Villagers Burnt Escaped Prisoner Who Returned Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Leader, Tinubu ‘Mocks’ President Buhari, Others Over Office Of First Lady
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate President Ahmed Lawan And Fulani Barbarians, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Imo Monarch, Chiefs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity MURIC Director, Akintola Blames Saraki For Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Some People Forgot I Even Exist After Leaving Office, Goodluck Jonathan Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Misconduct: Nigerian Lawyer Kicks Over Judicial Council’s Failure To Act on Petition Against Justice Peter-Odili
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad