No Government Can Defeat Her Citizens --- Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said Nigerian citizens have the influence to sack any government.

He described citizens as employers who can decide to fire their employees (government) when they are found wanting.

The IPOB leader, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Thursday, described citizens as the employer of people in government.

Kanu was probably referring to the recent crisis and security challenges in the South-East region.

He said in the tweet: “No government can defeat her citizens. The citizens are their employers. You can never be stronger than your employer. He/She has the right to sack you.

“#Nigeria Govt with British Neo-Colonialists have killed us enough. Time for citizens to pay them back in their coin. #UGM.”

The former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had accused IPOB members of carrying out the recent attacks on a correctional facility and police station in Imo State, an allegation Kanu has denied.

The IPOB leader asked the IGP to produce proof that IPOB masterminded the attacks.

During Monday's attack, about 1,884 inmates were freed by unknown gunmen who attacked a prison in Imo State.

While reacting to the grave situation on Wednesday, the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, alleged that the attacks were carried out by aggrieved politicians who disguised as IPOB members to frustrate the ruling All Progressives Congress.