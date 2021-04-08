Some People Forgot I Even Exist After Leaving Office, Goodluck Jonathan Says

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says it has been difficult for him because many people who worked with him and were close to him while in power now act as if he does not exist.

"I have been in government for a reasonable time, and I've served at quite many levels starting from deputy governor.

"Most of my experience is that after leaving office, some people just forget that you even exist," said the former president.

Jonathan made this known in Bauchi while inaugurating the 6.25Km Sabon Kaura-Jos bypass road constructed by the Bauchi state government.

Today, I joined the Bauchi

State Governor,@SenBalaMohammed and other citizens of the State at the official commissioning of the Goodluck Jonathan Bye Pass. I am grateful to the Government and the people of Bauchi State for naming the Sabon Kaura to Miri Road after me.

- GEJ pic.twitter.com/TLCntxKoYC — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 6, 2021

He added, "There are people who act like they can't eat without you when you're in a position of power. But once you're no longer in that position, they move on and act like you no longer exist.

"It is a very big day for me, and you know why? Because it's not easy for somebody to work with you in Nigeria, then after leaving office, that person continues with that kind of strong fraternal relationship with you.

"Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi is a good brother, and I'm quite pleased that he invited me to commission the first major project that he has completed; that's a big honour."

He thanked the Bauchi people for voting Mr Mohammed, saying the governor has changed the state, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.