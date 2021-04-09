Drug Trafficker Excretes N423million Cocaine At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has continued to put the heat on drug traffickers with the arrest of a Madrid, Spain-bound suspected drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspected drug trafficker was arrested on Easter Day, Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline with flight number TK0626 around 8 pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the agency’s operatives at the Lagos airport.

The spokesman for NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

He added that Okonkwo excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750kg with a street value of N423m.

The statement read, “Twenty-four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect, who has been living in Spain for 10 years, excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

“Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.”

He also quoted the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, as saying, “The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5, 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

Meanwhile, operatives at the airport have also intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai, UAE, through the Emirates Airline.

The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.