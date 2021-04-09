How Army Used Helicopter Strikes On Benue Villages – Senator Suswam Petitions Defence Headquarters

The senator noted that his people believed that the military attack is hence “premeditated to terrorise, destabilise and depopulate the affected Tiv communities.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

The Senator representing Benue North-East District and former Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has condemned the Nigerian Army for using helicopter strikes on unarmed Tiv communities in the Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Suswam, who has raised a petition to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to investigate the invasion, noted on Friday that the army, under the guise of some miscreants who ambushed their convoy between Ukpute and Bonta, went as far as striking Tiv villages in Shangev Tiev outside the crisis zone.

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam

The senator, in a release obtained by SaharaReporters, noted that his people believed that the military attack is hence “premeditated to terrorise, destabilise and depopulate the affected Tiv communities.”

“In the past 96 hours, there has been a sustained military attack conducted by troops with air support of a helicopter gunship targeting unarmed civilian communities in Konshisha LGA. The killings and wanton destruction perpetrated by the marauding soldiers are akin to a war zone.

“Senator Suswam is deeply worried that the invasion which was alleged to be a fall out of the inter-tribal skirmishes between the Igede people of Ukpute and Shangev Tiev People of Bonta could have been resolved amicably through dialogue.

“The senator wonders why the military burnt down other Tiv villages in Shangev Tiev outside the crisis zone. Also worrisome is the nefarious attacks on Ullam, Mbaiase communities in Gwer - West LGA which are very far away from Igede land. This has compelled many people to suspect that the attack is premeditated to terrorize, destabilise and depopulate the affected Tiv communities. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: How Nigerian Soldiers Killed Over 70 Innocent Persons, Demolished Farms, Schools, Hospitals – Benue Residents 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

“In a petition sent to the defence headquarters, Abuja, Senator Suswam has called for a probe of the military invasion of the communities with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to the unwarranted use of helicopter gunship on unarmed civilians.

“Suswam has appealed to the affected communities which include Tse-Amile, Gbinde, Bonta and the communities along Oju road to remain calm as Governor Samuel Ortom and he are working towards bringing peace and justice to them,” the release stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Invade Benue Community, Kill Over 30 Villagers, Set Ablaze Monarch Palace, 200 Houses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Power-Drunk Rear Admiral, Escorts Brutalise Lawyer, Policeman For Attempting To Overtake Them In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military 10 Soldiers, One Other Killed As Gunmen Attack Benue Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Benue Residents Should Reveal Gunmen Who Killed 11 Soldiers – Nigerian Army Reacts To Bombardments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Soldiers Are Killing, Displacing Innocent Citizens In Benue Over Attack On Convoy — AAC Party Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Invade Benue Community, Kill Over 30 Villagers, Set Ablaze Monarch Palace, 200 Houses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Bans Arise TV Chairman, Obaigbena From Serving As Director Of Any Company For 7 Years
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose Nigerian Clinic Instead Of Travelling Abroad For Treatment – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Offers Odigie-Oyegun Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics N30m From Dangote, N20m From Tinubu – Who Gave What At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Tradition Aisha Buhari Opens Up On Marrying Buhari As A Teenager
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Power-Drunk Rear Admiral, Escorts Brutalise Lawyer, Policeman For Attempting To Overtake Them In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Nigerian Minister, Mahmud Tukur, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Petitions Nigerian Government, Wants Abdulsamad Rabiu-owned BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics A Scattered Family Can’t Fix Nigeria – Nigerians React To Buhari’s Absence At Aisha’s Book Launch
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Behind Attacks On Police Headquarters, Owerri Prison —Imo Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad