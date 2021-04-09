Security Situation In South-East, South-South Critical — Police IG

The Acting IGP said the challenges would require the Force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nipped in the bud immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

The Acting Inspector- General of Police Usman Baba has said there are critical security situations in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba disclosed this on Friday at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones held in Abuja, NAN reported.

The newly-appointed police boss said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country to resolve them.

According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement the outcome of the meeting.

The Acting IGP said the challenges would require the Force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nipped in the bud immediately.

“It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other,” he said.

He said calling a larger meeting of all commissioners of police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Recent Appointment Of Usman Baba As Police IG Exposes Buhari’s Plot To Islamise Nigeria— HURIWA
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Exhume Decomposing Body Of Abducted Rivers Community Chairman Buried Alive
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Imo Jailbreak: Police Arrest Escaped Inmate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three For Carrying Out Jungle Justice In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Policeman Shot And Killed His Colleague During Our Protest, We Didn't -Shiites
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter: Police Lied About Identity Of Attackers, Says Fasoranti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Invade Benue Community, Kill Over 30 Villagers, Set Ablaze Monarch Palace, 200 Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal UK Court Bans Arise TV Chairman, Obaigbena From Serving As Director Of Any Company For 7 Years
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose Nigerian Clinic Instead Of Travelling Abroad For Treatment – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Offers Odigie-Oyegun Fresh Appointment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics N30m From Dangote, N20m From Tinubu – Who Gave What At Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Tradition Aisha Buhari Opens Up On Marrying Buhari As A Teenager
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Power-Drunk Rear Admiral, Escorts Brutalise Lawyer, Policeman For Attempting To Overtake Them In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Nigerian Minister, Mahmud Tukur, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Dangote Petitions Nigerian Government, Wants Abdulsamad Rabiu-owned BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics A Scattered Family Can’t Fix Nigeria – Nigerians React To Buhari’s Absence At Aisha’s Book Launch
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Behind Attacks On Police Headquarters, Owerri Prison —Imo Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad