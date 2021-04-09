Security Situation In South-East, South-South Critical — Police IG

The Acting Inspector- General of Police Usman Baba has said there are critical security situations in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba disclosed this on Friday at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones held in Abuja, NAN reported.

The newly-appointed police boss said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country to resolve them.

According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement the outcome of the meeting.



The Acting IGP said the challenges would require the Force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nipped in the bud immediately.

“It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other,” he said.

He said calling a larger meeting of all commissioners of police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols.