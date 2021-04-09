Why WAEC Rescheduled May/June 2021 Exam To August

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2021

The West African Examinations Council, on Friday, confirmed that the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination will start from August 6th and end on September 30th.

In a statement signed by the council's acting Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu said the International timetable for the conduct of the school examination will be released soon.

He said the attention of WAEC, Nigeria has been drawn to publications in some national dailies and online media, that the council has postponed the May/June 2021 WASSCE.

According to him, the information allegedly given by the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, at a briefing was misinterpreted.

He said: “Consequently, the council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

”We wish to categorically state that the Head of National Office was quoted out of context.”

He said the HNO had in his address during the briefing said, “Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.”

The spokesperson said the arrangement was in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

Areghan had earlier revealed that registration for the May/June 2021 WASSCE was ongoing and said about 1.8 million candidates had registered for the school examination.

