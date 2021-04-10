Naval Ratings Beat Up LASTMA Official, Seize Phones

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Some naval ratings have reportedly assaulted an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority for apprehending a commercial bus.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos state governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

According to him, the LASTMA personnel was beaten and had his phones seized by the naval ratings. 

Akosile said the bus driver had obstructed the flow of traffic at Onipanu and with coordinated efforts of LASTMA official, it was tracked down and arrested at Fadeyi.

He, however, said some naval ratings onboard attacked the LASTMA official and further beckoned on their colleagues who were passing by in another vehicle to join them in the physical assault of the victim who was on statutory duties.

Akosile wrote, “The Lagos State Government has again condemned the action of some naval ratings noted for escorting commercial vehicles, who attacked LASTMA Personnel for apprehending a Volkswagen bus with registration number LSD 73 XT.

@jidesanwoolu @NigerianNavy

“According to eyewitnesses, the said bus obstructed traffic flow at Onipanu inward Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road and evaded arrest. It took the determined efforts of the LASTMA Team to track down the vehicle at Fadeyi inward Jibowu.

“The source also gathered that the driver dared to stop in the middle of the main carriageway to make passengers alight at Fadeyi under cover of naval ratings on the escort.

“When LASTMA team eventually apprehended the commercial vehicle for clearly contravening the Lagos State Traffic Law, the naval ratings alighted from the commercial bus and attacked LASTMA Personnel.

“The naval ratings further beckoned on their colleagues who were passing by in another vehicle to join them in the physical assault of the LASTMA personnel on statutory duties.

“All efforts by the policemen attached to the LASTMA personnel to stop the brawl proved abortive.

“In the process of the attack, three (3) (Android) phones belonging to LASTMA personel were snatched away by the Naval Ratings.

“The apprehended commercial vehicle is in LASTMA custody.”

SaharaReporters, New York

