PDP Zonal Congress Ends In Chaos As Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Thugs on Saturday disrupted the North-West congress of the Peoples Democratic Party held at the Kaduna International Trade fair complex.

 

The PDP North West comprises seven states: Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

There are two top contenders, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo from Kano State and Muhammad Jamo Yusuf, from Kano State.

 

However, it was gathered that Gwarzo is being supported by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, who is leading a faction of the party in Kano State. Muhammad Jamo Yusuf, also from Kano, is being supported by a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who is also leading a party's faction in Kano.

 

A source told Nigerian Tribune that some former and current governors are also behind Gwarzo, saying that he seems to be the choice from all indication.

 

He said, "Voting has gone far. I think four states have cast their votes when some miscreants stormed the venue and went straight to the boxes and destroyed them."

 

He stated that the thugs, suspected to be sponsored by one of the aspirants, destroyed the boxes and other materials like the ballot papers, including those already cast.

 

The party has not commented on the development as of the time this report was filed.

 

However, the police spokesman in the state, Muhammad Jalige, said the situation was under control as the police have restored peace and order.

