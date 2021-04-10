Police Deployed To Guard Hausa Settlement In Imo

This is as a result of the widespread attacks on some northerners in the South-East.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

Security operatives have been deployed in Ama Awusa, a settlement dominated by northerners in Owerri, Imo State capital.

File photo used to illustrate story. Kanyi Daily

Last week, seven traders of northern extraction were murdered in Orlu town and Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo.

On Friday, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Gender and Vulnerable Persons (men), Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, told Daily Trust that adequate security had been provided to prevent further attacks.

Sulaiman, the Garkwa Hausa (Shield of Hausa community), said the people had been sensitised on the need to live in peace with their neighbours.

He said the people are not contemplating carrying out a reprisal, especially on the recent killing of seven traders as they have taken it as an act of God.

“We have taken everything as the will of Allah. To Him, we come and to Him we shall return. Some of us have been here for decades. Even our grandparents were here over 150 years ago. So we see yourselves as indigenes of the state and so there is no need to fight or create recriminations between us,” he said.

Sulaiman advised those in the North threatening attack on Igbo interests in the North not to play into the hands of politicians who are not happy when there is peace in the country.

