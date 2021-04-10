Police Repel Attack By Bandits On Zamfara Community, Recover Rifle

In a statement, the command's spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said an AK 47 rifle and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

The Zamfara State Police Command has foiled an attack on Yarkala village in Rawayya District of Bungudu Local Government Area by suspected armed bandits.

In a statement, the command's spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said an AK 47 rifle and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

The statement partly read, "On 8th April 2021, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya – Yarkala axis were alerted about the presence of a large number of armed bandits who were moving to Yarkala village on an attack mission. On receiving the distress, the operatives quickly mobilised and dislodged the bandits; thus, they fled back to the forest with possible gunshot wounds."

The development comes a day after the command, in collaboration with the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, secured the unconditional release of 11 kidnapped victims abducted by a group of kidnappers and taken to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area.

Ten out of the 11 kidnapped victims are natives of Kyakyaka, Tungar Haki and Gidan Ango villages of Gusau Local Government Area, while the other victim is from Kaduna State.

All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, who will reunite them with their families.

