Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

He said the strike was suspended due to their responsibility to Nigerians and that the Federal government had met some of their demands.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2021

The National Association of Resident Doctors has suspended its ten days old strike.

The National President of the Association, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed this in a chat with Vanguard on Saturday.

Doctors on duty Google

According to him, the strike was suspended after a series of long hours of meetings with various stakeholders in the health sector.

“We have suspended the strike to show our patriotism to Nigerians. The government has met some of our demands and they have assured us that all our needs will be met. We are working on a press statement to that effect.

"Tomorrow we will be having a press conference,” he stated.

SaharaReporters, New York

