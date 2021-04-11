Falana-Led Coalition Demands Exclusion Of Judges From Management Of Judiciary Funds

Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond has urged the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association to put in place a transparency mechanism that will exclude judges from managing funds budgeted for the judiciary.

ASCAB, in a statement signed by its interim Chair, Femi Falana (SAN), said such a mechanism will prevent judges from being subjected to superintendence by legislative bodies and investigation by anti-graft agencies.

Femi Falana (SAN)

The statement said this will also allow judges to concentrate on the discharge of their core constitutional mandate of administering justice in an atmosphere of independence and impartiality in line with international best practices.

The body described past alleged mismanagement of public funds by Chief Judges and Chief Registrars as “an embarrassment to the judiciary”.



It read, “The ongoing industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is highly commendable. Since the strike is geared towards the promotion of the independence of the judiciary, it is fully supported by the entire members of the Alliance on Surviving Covid19 and Beyond (ASCAB).

“Our support is anchored on the belief that the strike is meant to actualise the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), which require that any amount standing to the credit of the judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government or State Government shall be paid directly to the heads of the courts concerned.



“However, ASCAB has noted that in some states where limited financial autonomy has been granted by the Executive, the fund earmarked for the judiciary was alleged to have been diverted by some heads of courts.

“Hence, in the recent past, some Chief Judges and Chief Registrars have been investigated and indicted by the anti-graft agencies for alleged mismanagement of public fund to the embarrassment of the judiciary.

“It is therefore pertinent for the JUSUN and NBA to put in place a transparency mechanism that will insulate judges from being subjected to the management of the fund budgeted for the judiciary so that the heads of courts are not involved in the award and execution of contracts.

“Such a mechanism will prevent judges from being subjected to superintendence by legislative bodies and investigation by anti-graft agencies.

“It will allow judges to concentrate on the discharge of their core constitutional mandate of administering justice in an atmosphere of independence and impartiality in line with international best practices.”