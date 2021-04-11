PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others

A source in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, told SaharaReporters that those arrested were members of the National Union of Road Transaport Workers (NURTW), otherwise known as Motor Park Manager System (PMS).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

Ahead of Monday's South-West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), about ten armed hoodlums mobilised from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital with different rifles were reportedly apprehended in Osun State on Sunday evening.  

The leader of the gang arrested was identified as Tiri Olowoposi. His second in command was said to be popularly called 50 litres. The two were arrested along with eight others.

A source said they were arrested at the venue of the congress with charms and amulets, and they were believed to have the intention of distrupting the congress tomorrow.

SaharaReporters recalled that the election was earlier scheduled for last Saturday in Ibadan but the security threat in the state made the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to shift it to Monday in Osogbo.

The governor of Oyo State, who is the leader of the party in the region, Seyi Makinde had threatened the leadership of the party not to take the congress out of Oyo state but the party dared him.

Our correspondent reports that the chairman of the PMS in Oyo state Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary, was also sighted at the venue of the congress on Sunday evening.

"As we speak, the ten of them have been handed over to the police. I cannot really say those behind the hoodlums. They were arrested at the convention venue with pump-action and charms. I will brief you as events unfold," the source said.

Makinde and the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose have been at loggerheads over who between them should be the leader of the party in the South-West. 

