South-East Governors Launch Regional Security Outfit, EBUBE AGU

At a security meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Sunday, the governors announced the establishment of EBUBE AGU, which will have its headquarters in Enugu State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2021

Governors of the South-East states have established a regional security outfit to tackle criminality in the region.

At a security meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Sunday, the governors announced the establishment of EBUBE AGU, which will have its headquarters in Enugu State.

Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi, who read a communique issued at the end of the meeting, expressed optimism that the development will boost security.

The Communique reads: “After exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South-East and with valuable contributions from participants at the first South-East security summit in Owerri on this day Sunday, April 11th 2021, it was resolved as follows:

“To strongly and unequivocally condemn terrorism and banditry in any part of Nigeria, particularly in the South-East. The meeting strongly condemns the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the killings including security personnel, natives/ farmers and headsmen.

“That the five South-East states are on the same page with the federal government on the issue of security challenges in the country. To this end, the meeting makes it clear that the South-East will stand resolutely with the federal government to fight terrorists and bandits to a finish

“That the political leadership in the South-East has resolved to bring together all the arsenals at their command, as one united zone, to fight and flush out criminals and terrorist from the zone.

“That the summit resolved that to achieve this, there is a need to galvanise all the relevant stakeholders in the South-East, the political class, the business community, the bureaucrats and the intelligentsia to provide all necessary support to security operatives in the five south-east states to ensure total success in the fight against criminality in the zone.

“That the heads of all the security agencies in the South-East have resolved to exchange intelligence in a seamless, effective new order that will help to checkmate crime in the zone.

“That to fast-track crime-busting in the South-East, the heads of security agencies have been mandated to draw up a comprehensive list of their logistics and material needs for sustainable success in the fight against criminality, for the immediate provision by the leadership of the South-East.

“That a committee made up of security personnel, government officials and relevant stakeholders be set up to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the south-east joint security platform.

“To applaud the initiative of the South-East security summit and to make it a statutory summit that will convene every quarter while its hosting shall rotate among the five south-east states. The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South-East otherwise known as Ebube Agu.

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit co. named Ebube Agu, headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South-East. South-East Governors requested the Acting IGP to stop the influx of IGP monitory units but to allow cps and state and zonal commands to handle their cases. Meeting approves that the acting IGP and other security chiefs do invite the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and CAN to find out the reason for increasing insecurity of the South-East.”

This is coming amid recent security threats in the zone.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAN Hits Back At Islamic Council Over Appointments, Accuses It Of Pushing To Islamise Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Jobs NLC, PDP Kick As El-Rufai Sacks 4,000 Kaduna Local Council Workers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics OPC, IPOB Are Just Like Boko Haram, Dambazau Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Convicted Genesis Prophet Released From Prison, Returns To Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Plotted Kidnap Of My Boss, Received Ransom In Dollars — Driver
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Accident Five Men Die In Auto Crash On Their Way To Friend’s Engagement Ceremony In Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Hits Back At Islamic Council Over Appointments, Accuses It Of Pushing To Islamise Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 64-Year-Old Man Slumps, Dies While Fighting With Girlfriend Over Suspicion Of Infidelity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Enlists INTERPOL’s Help Over Fleeing 3,471 'Hardened Criminals'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Why Our Officials Are Using Hotel Seized From Dasuki — EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Woman In Lagos On Husband's Birthday, Use Her Phone To Inform Parents Of Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Nigerians Trapped As Volcano Hits Caribbean Island
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad