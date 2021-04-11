Suspected Ghanaian Robber Challenges Prosecutor Over Attorney-General's Involvement In Trial

A suspected Ghanaian robber, Ismael Akyene, has faulted the continued involvement of the Attorney General in his trial by the police prosecutor.

Akyene, popularly known as Israel Nana Damascus, was apprehended alongside two others for allegedly robbing and raping their victims at gunpoint.

During his trial, the accused told the Kaneshie District Court that he did not understand why he was arraigned at a Circuit Court in Accra and now moved before the District Court.

Akyene argued that the Attorney General had given its advice on his case docket and wondered why the Prosecution forwarded the docket again to the AG for advice.

But reacting, Police Prosecutor Chief Inspector, Simon Apiorsornu, told the District Court that the accused persons were before it pending the committal proceedings and that the Police had also forwarded the case docket to the AG’s office for advice.

Apiorsornu prayed the Court to read out the charges and facts because it was a “committal case," adding that the pleas of the accused be preserved.

Akyene, however, kicked against the move, questioning the continued involvement of the Attorney General in the case.

He said: “My Lord, Please I was put before Circuit Court one and the Attorney General advice was received.”

The District Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye asked the accused what the advice was.

The accused said: “The advice was that we are to be charged with robbery and rape.”

The District Court judge explained to the accused that because there were charges of rape, the Circuit Court did not have the jurisdiction to try the matter.

According to the judge, the case ought to be put before the district court for committal, so they could stand trial at the High Court.

Akyene is standing trial with Daniel Akpan, aka Nseh and Asuquo Mbuotidem Edem, aka Faith, on charges of conspiracy, 13 counts of robbery and seven counts of rape.

The matter has been adjourned to May 3.