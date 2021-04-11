Three Years After Saying Kogi Governor's Mental Faculties Aren't Functional, Fani-Kayode Endorses Him For President

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described calls for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to drop his 2023 presidential ambition as absurd.

The North Central Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had asked Bello to relinquish his desire to run for the position of president come 2023 after he declared his interest.

But reacting on Sunday, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to say it is absurd for some Nigerians to kick against the North Central producing the next Nigerian President.

He noted that Nigeria needs strong and decisive leadership, a generational change and a bridge-builder.

“The idea that Gov. Yahaya Bello should not run for the Presidency & that the NC zone, which has never produced a democratically-elected President, ought to settle for another position is absurd,” Fani-Kayode said.

The idea that Gov. Yahaya Bello should not run for the Presidency & that the NC zone, which has never produced a democratically-elected President,ought to settle for another position is absurd. Nigeria needs strong & decisive leadership, a generational change & a bridge-builder. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 11, 2021

The development comes despite Fani-Kayode's criticism of the governor in the past.

Fani-Kayode had described Yahaya Bello as ‘an accursed slave' whose mental faculties are non-functional.

This was contained in one of his tweets dated April 5, 2018. The tweet surfaced online after Fani-Kayode's perceived endorsement of Yahaya.

Bello had been quoted as saying, “If President Buhari asks me to jump into the fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it."

Reacting to that, Fani-Kayode said, “When I wrote that this boy was a useful idiot and an accursed slave, some said I was being harsh. Truth is that he is even worse than that. His mental faculties are non-functional.”