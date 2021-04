The Ministry of Aviation has alerted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over plots by some criminal elements to attack airports across the country.

A memo by FAAN urged airport chiefs to put their workers on the alert.

Airports on the list include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos.

The memo dated April 9, 2021, asked workers to report suspicious elements to the authorities.