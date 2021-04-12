BREAKING: Oyo Governor, Makinde's Candidate Defeats Fayose's Candidate To Become PDP South-West Chairman

A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State Taofeek Arapaja, has been declared as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party South-West chairman.

Arapaja, who was openly backed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had 343 votes while Eddy Olafeso, the candidate of the former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, lost.

Arapaja was declared the winner by the Chairman of Congress, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu.

Olafeso has conceded defeat and promised to work with Arapaja to move the party forward.

“The storm is over; there is a new beginning for our party. We have to thank God Almighty that depsite odds. There is a new beginning for our party. The time is now. I thank everybody who supported me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fayose had left the venue even before the result of the election was announced

Arapaja, who thanked Makinde and Fayose for their roles in the party, said, “We thank Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Fayose. It’s our party. We will work together and move the party forward. We want to reposition the party. I will work with my brother, Olafeso to achieve our aims.”