Ghana Alerts Border Control To Stop Nigerian Jailbreakers From Entering Country

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has said Ghana is on the lookout for over 1,800 jailbreakers in Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has directed all Border Control Commanders to be on high-security alert to prevent them from entering Ghana.

A statement signed on his behalf by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Operations and Command Post, Mr Laud Affrifah, reads, "Information gathered by the Service indicates that more than 1,800 prisoners escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo State – Nigeria on Monday, 5th April 2021.

"I am directed to bring the incident to the attention of all controls. You are to inform officers and men under your command to take note and be on high-security alert to prevent the entry of these criminal escapees from entering the country. Treat as urgent and act accordingly."

More than 1,800 prison inmates escaped from the Owerri prison in Imo State, Southern Nigeria, after a heavily armed gang attacked the prisons.

The armed men found their way into the prisons, engaged guards in a gun battle and freed inmates, the National Corrections Authority said in a statement.

One inmate died in the stampede that followed, officials said, and one police officer sustained a minor bullet wound to the shoulder. The security officers have meanwhile repelled an attack on the armoury at the prison.