Governor Makinde Is My Leader, Father—Fayose Makes U-Turn

Makinde and Fayose had engaged in verbal wars over the control of the PDP structures, especially the leadership of the party in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose has declared Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde as leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West.

Speaking at the Wocdiff Centre, Osogbo, venue of the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fayose also apologised to members of the party not in his faction for all they have all gone through over the years.

When the former governor entered the venue, he went straight to where Makinde sat and greeted him. Both of them had a warm hug.

“The Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, my brother, my friend and by the grace of God, our leader. I and Seyi Makinde are one from the beginning.

“Even though (Taofeek) Arapaja has abused me so much, I will be the first person to visit him in Ibadan. Nobody has offended me and if I have offended anybody, I sincerely apologise. Seyi Makinde remains our father come what may,” he said.

The face-off was further aggravated by the re-election bid of the immediate past national vice-chairman of the South-West PDP, Chief Eddy Olafeso. 

But, the camp of Makinde endorsed a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, for the position. 

The sharp disagreement between Makinde and Fayose forced the PDP National Secretariat to move the venue of the congress from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to Osogbo, the capital of Osun State. 

While the governor preferred Lagos State as an alternative venue, Fayose wanted Ogun State.

SaharaReporters, New York

