JUST IN: Kidnapped Imo Priest Regains Freedom

Izu Marcell Onyeocha, a Catholic Priest kidnapped in Imo recently, has regained his freedom.

Onyeocha, who was kidnapped along the Ihube – Okigwe highway by unknown gunmen was set free on Monday.

The Imo State Police Command spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the priest’s release.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Onyeocha, a Philosophy lecturer at the Imo State University, Owerri, was kidnapped after his vehicle broke down on the busy expressway Sunday night.

In a statement, Orlando revealed that one Bissong Isa Atugu who was in the same Nissan Exterra SUV with the priest said Fulani herdsmen allegedly took the priest away after inflicting him with machete cuts.

