Kogi Deputy Governor, Onoja Buys House, Cars For Abuja Mistress While State Workers Groan Over Non-payment Of Salaries

The mistress, who just had a baby boy fathered by Onoja, was gifted a house worth N50 million by the deputy governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

While civil servants in Kogi state are begging to feed their families, due to non-payment of their monthly emoluments, the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja has bought multi-million naira properties for one of his mistress identified as Nanko Lidpo, a source told SaharaReporters.

According to the source, the properties are located in the Lugbe district of the Federal Capital Territory.

Kogi state is currently one of the states in Nigeria that can’t survive without monthly federal allocation.

SaharaReporters gathered that Nanko, who just had a baby boy fathered by Onoja was gifted a house worth N50 million by the deputy governor.

“He didn’t marry her, the wife just got to know about the lady known as Nanko Lidpo. Funnily enough, Nanko gave birth to a baby boy exactly a week after the wife of the deputy governor, Ejura Okee Onoja gave birth to a baby boy identified as Donald Onoja. They both gave birth for him in January.

“That means he was sleeping with both women without their knowledge until both became pregnant.

“He bought different properties, cars for Nanko in Lugbe, Abuja. He named her son Nathan. See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: How GT Bank Sacked Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja Over N53 Million Fraud 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“Do you know his first wife, Joy Agene divorced him because of infidelity, he’s a chronic womaniser. He currently has 4 children from 3 different women. 

“Joy gave him the divorce papers before his election for the state assembly in 2011. She was living in Jos with his daughter who had just matriculated. Sadly he only showed up for her events but they don’t live together. They have barely spent two months living under the same roof,” the source told SaharaReporters. 

Sacked by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc for involving in fraudulent act, Onoja was publicly seen leading thugs to snatch ballot boxes during a bye-election conducted for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency in 2018. See Also Human Rights Kogi Police Secretly Arraign Buhari-Must-Go Protesters, Remand Them In Prison 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

He was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged plot to attack a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (rtd).

His arrest and detention followed a tip-off of an impending attack on Usman by mercenaries identified as ex-Niger Delta militants.

Preliminary confessional statements obtained from the apprehended gang members by the DSS allegedly identified Onoja as mastermind of the planned attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was detained for some days before he was released after the intervention of his boss, Yahaya Bello.

