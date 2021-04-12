Obafemi Awolowo University To Lift Ban On Students’ Union In Honour Of Late Afenifere Spokesman, Odumakin

The late Afenifere leader died last Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has described the death of Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as not only tragic but a monumental loss to the country, the human rights community and OAU.

According to Ogunbodede in a statement on Monday, the best tribute that the university can pay to Odumakin is to lift the proscription imposed on students’ union activities in the institution.

The statement read, “The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede has paid glowing tribute to Yinka Odumakin on behalf of the Management, Staff and Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. In particular, the University rightly recalled the fact that Yinka was the Public Relations Officer of the virile Students Union from 1986-1987.

“However, in his lifetime, Yinka Odumakin always acknowledged that the experience acquired by him as a student leader at the Obafemi Awolowo University contributed to his development and understanding of the society. Consequently, he had cause to express concern over the penchant of the Management to proscribe the virile student union of the University.

“Therefore, the best tribute that the University can pay to Yinka is to lift the proscription imposed on the student union of the Obafemi Awolowo University as soon as possible.”

The late Afenifere leader died last Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19.

