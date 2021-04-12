Presidency Reacts To Reports US Placed Nigeria's Communications Minster, Pantami On Terror Watch LIst

Reports emerged on Sunday that Pantami had been placed on the list over alleged ties with a former leader of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has denied reports that the United States government has placed Nigeria’s Minister of Com­munications, Isa Pantami, on its terror watch-list.

Isa Pantami

The report claimed that the minister was said to be a close confidant of the late Mohammed Yusuf, the late leader of Boko Haram.

It also claimed that Pantami had ties with Abu Quata­da al Falasimi and other Al-Qaeda leaders whom he revered and spoke highly of.

But reacting in a tweet on Monday, Bashir described the report as ‘fake news.’

He maintained that the Minister has never been on any US watchlist.

He wrote, ”You have just endorsed a fake report without verifying. For your information @DrIsaPantamihas never been on any US watchlist.” 

