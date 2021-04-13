Bandits Return To Southern Kaduna, Kill Father, Son, Two Others

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Monday morning attacked Wawan Rafi II village, in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing four persons.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement.

File Photo

He said those killed in the attack were identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba and Florence Dennis.

The bandits also burnt seven houses, one car and one motorcycle in the attack. He said security patrols mobilised to the area, repelled the assailants, who retreated into the forests adjoining the location. The troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.

In another development, security agencies have reported that a gang of armed bandits was repelled at Rugan Bello, a settlement located along the Kajuru-Buda Road in Kajuru LGA.

According to the report, the bandits invaded the village in the early hours of Monday in an attempt to kidnap locals.

“They were intercepted and resisted by community vigilantes. As the bandits retreated, shooting sporadically, one of their members was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

“Similarly, armed bandits stormed a sugarcane farm on the outskirts of Iyatawa in Giwa LGA. One Isah Haruna, a resident of the area, was shot dead

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with thanks and commended the community-based vigilantes in Kajuru LGA for their swift response. He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the slain resident of Iyatawa in Giwa LGA, and sent condolences to his family,” the statement read.