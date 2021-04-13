Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills Three Nigerian Soldiers

The insurgents in a military camouflage gun truck stormed the area around 8pm on Saturday, shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists during the weekend attacked Molai General area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, killing three soldiers, multiple sources told SaharaReporters

File photo used to illustrate story.

They also made an attempt to overrun a military formation located within the area, a source said.

“We lost three soldiers during a shootout with the terrorists. I was told there were casualties from their end as well,” a colonel told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents. 

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

