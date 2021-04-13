How Our Policemen Rejected N500,000 Bribe In Lagos —State Command

The Lagos State Police Command says its operatives have arrested five suspects with stolen construction materials between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement sent to SaharaReporters said the suspects offered a bribe of N500,000 to the policemen who arrested them.

Adejobi added that the bribe was however rejected by the officers.

The statement read, “The Police operatives attached to Area E Command, Festac Lagos State, on 11th April, 2021, at about 3am, accosted five (5) suspects in a Ford Bus with Reg. Number FST 679 XZ, with some 25mm iron rods, property of China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) between Volks Bus Stop and Iyana Iba, Lagos State.

“The suspects, when arrested by the police operatives, were alleged to have offered a bribe of five hundred thousand naira only (N500,000) to the police operatives who rejected the offer and went ahead to arrest them with the stolen Iron rods.

“The suspects are Lawal Saheed, m, 40, Taofeek Adenigba, m, 43, Ope Olowolayemo, m, 28, Azeez Jamie, m, 41 and Omotayo Adewale, m, 34. The items recovered from them are some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one Nozzle, one gas cylinder and Ford Bus with Reg. No. FST 697 XZ. The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be their property.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.

“In the same vein, the police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division of Ikorodu, Lagos, on 12th April, 2021, at about 1245pm, arrested two (2) suspects, Awosika Kehinde, m, 24 and Olatilewa Ayomide, m, 18, at Sabo Area of Ikorodu.

“The suspects were accosted by the police on a motorcycle in Sabo area of Ikorodu. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were using the dummy gun to scare their victims anytime they were on robbery operation, particularly in the traffic. They are giving useful information to assist the police in the course of their investigation.

“Items recovered form them include one dummy beretta pistol and some assorted charms. The Commissioner of Police has also directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Special Squad for thorough investigation.”