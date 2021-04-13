IPOB Condemns South-East's Newly Created Security Outfit, Says Anyone Who Spies On ESN Will 'Meet His Ancestors'

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the newly created joint security outfit, Ebube Agu, in the South-East region.



The group said there was no need for the governors in the region to form another security outfit, adding that such a group is against the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB mocked the formation of Ebube Agu for not having personnel on the ground to kickstart its operations, therefore maintaining that the Amotekun and ESN began their operations because they had personnel.



The group, then, called the governors in the region timid and traitors in their approach of floating an “abstract security called Ebube Agu to secure the zone from Fulani terrorists.”



This was contained in a statement released to SaharaReporters by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.



In the statement, the separatist group warned that anyone who joins Ebube Agu to spy on ESN will meet his demise.



“It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that South-East governors have shamefully and belatedly announced the formation of an abstract security outfit called Ebube Agu to secure the zone from Fulani terrorists’ herdsmen they allotted our ancestral lands to.



“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slavemasters! How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them? When Amotekun was formed, it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy.



“When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, the men were on the ground. How then did South-East traitors called governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?



“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN,” the statement said.



The IPOB also stated that the newly-formed security apparatus in the region was suspicious and would crash if it was intended to work against ESN.



“Any other security outfit formed in South-East will crash because ESN is already on the ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It's already late



“Biafrans will not be deceived by this purported EBUBEAGU security outfit which is a huge joke. South-East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfil all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slavemasters.



“We, therefore, warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN. Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.



“The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this. We are aware of Fulani terrorist plans to decimate indigenous tribes in Nigeria. We are also aware of the federal government's tacit support for this evil agenda. But IPOB and ESN promise them that no inch of our land will be given to Fulani terrorists herdsmen in the East,” the statement added.

