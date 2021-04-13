REVEALED: How Nigerien Security Intercepted Loads Of AK47 Rifles, RPGs, Others Coming To Nigeria From Libya

Apr 13, 2021

A security source has said the Nigerien security at Ingall Department in Agadez city, Niger, intercepted a cache of weapons smuggled in Toyota Hilux vehicles coming from Libya en route to Nigeria.

The source, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, said the arms smugglers were headed for Nigeria and would have penetrated through the North-East region but for the Nigerien security.

He said four arms smugglers were arrested and the total number of arms recovered from them included: 77 AK-47 rifles, 7 RPGs, 30,000 rounds of ammo and two rocket launchers.

The source said, “The Nigerien security at Ingall Department in Agadez intercepted a cache of weapons smuggled in Toyota Hilux vehicles coming from Libya. Four arms smugglers have been arrested. Total Arms recovered: 77 AK-47 rifles, 7 RPGs, 30,000 rounds of ammo and two rocket launchers.

“They were headed for Maiduguri Nigeria, through Agadez before they were intercepted and we suspect that they are those who supply arms to the Boko Haram terrorists.”

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terror activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. 
In a recent attack by Boko Haram fighters on Damasak town in Borno State on Saturday, the terrorists burnt United Nations facilities and forced humanitarian workers to flee for their lives.

It was learnt that the terrorists, aided by their deadlier Islamic State West African Province fighters, set fire to the UN office and at least three other international charity organisations contiguous to the UN facility.

“The terrorists came into the town in gun trucks. They first embarked on a looting spree. They carted away aid supplies meant for the Internally Displaced Persons before they set fire to the UN hub in the town and three other buildings belonging to other aid organisations,” a source in the town had narrated.

SaharaReporters, New York

