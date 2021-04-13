Why Aisha Made U-turn, Later Decided To Campaign For President Buhari In 2018— Biographer

First Lady Aisha Buhari, in a book written about her life and political travails, reportedly decided to later campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2018 to protect women and youth’s interests.

The author of the book, Hajo Sani, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, stated that the First Lady decided to change her mind about Buhari and she formed the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team in 2019.

Aisha in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service had stated in October 2016 that she would not campaign for President Buhari’s re-election if things continued like they were.

During Buhari’s first tenure, she had voiced out her frustrations at several forums over how some cabals had hijacked the government from her husband and digressed from all the policies and decisions they both had in mind.

But in the book, Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, written by Sani, the author tried to explain why the First Lady decided to change her mind and support Buhari’s re-election bid.

Sani wrote, “In 2014/2015, Aisha Buhari strengthened her resolve and took Nigeria’s most successful election to a different level. Nigerians loved her…and Nigerians did not let her down. Mrs Aisha Buhari moved around like the wind, blowing from the north to the east and o the south and the west. She did not stop until she achieved her set goal to mobilise for the success of her husband in the elections and success she indeed achieved.

“For the first time in the political history of Nigeria, the wife of the Presidential candidate accompanied by the wife of the running mate led women to campaign in the United Kingdom. They appreciated the positive contributions of the group, Nigerians in Diaspora, and sought their support for the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate.

“The 2018/2019 political campaign was a turning point. Even after the so-called declaration she made during a BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) interview where she reacted to her dissatisfaction with the administration by warning that she would not campaign as she did before, if things did not change. Notwithstanding, she turned around and organised the most outstanding campaign network.

“Realising the importance of these segments in the Nigerian polity – women and youths – Aisha went ahead to create, nurture and play her cards right by establishing two very strong campaign networks – Women Presidential Campaign Council in 2014 and Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team in 2019.”