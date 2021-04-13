Why Nigerians Excel Abroad But Not In Their 'Scam' Of A Country— Pastor Adefarasin

House on The Rock founder, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has described Nigeria as a scam built on a bad foundation.

According to the cleric, whoever wins the next presidential election should not be allowed access to power until he puts up a veritable constitution that is truly the document of the people.

Addressing his congregation in a viral video, Adefarasin stated that the problem of Nigeria is Nigeria and not its citizens, noting that Nigerians are succeeding in other places around the world.

“And God will give us what we need to do, what needs to be done. If we perish, let us perish,” he said.

“You hear what I’m saying to you? Otherwise, your grandchildren will not have a future in this land. Only people who are rooted in Christ will be able to deliver God’s purpose to this nation.

“Does he have a purpose? Of course, look at the amount of resources he has deposited in this nation. Look at the resilience of the Nigerian.

“Look at how Nigerians are succeeding everywhere in the world, whether they left 400 or 50 years ago, they excel. We are at the top of the treasury in the United States, we are at the top of the World Bank, the list is very long, in all the sciences and all the arts. So, the problem is not Nigerians, it’s Nigeria and its constitution.

“The document upon which we were formed was put together by a few soldiers and they were surrogates and that is what is supposedly holding us together.

“The foundation is that document and if the foundation is faulty, what can the righteous do? Go back to the foundation.

“The next administration must not access power until we have a veritable constitution that is truly the document of we the people.

“Anything else is a fraud. Nigeria is a scam, it’s a scam and it has perpetuated itself for too long and it’s time to do something about it.

“No politician has the right to talk to us on this matter unless they believe as we believe on this matter. Nigeria can do better, she can get better and she can win.

“We are suffering in Nigeria, in our hundreds of millions and we need not to. We ought to be one of the top three countries in the world with the kind of resources that we have and it is about time that we let the international community (know) that they must be ..., don't come and tell us that you are protecting democracy, don't come and tell us that you are looking for free and fair elections, which election has been free and fair in this country except the closest to it: Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.”