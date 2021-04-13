Why There Is Danger In Yoruba People Promoting Western Culture —Gani Adams

Adams said the promotion of the culture would turn Yoruba states to tourist destinations and thereby improve swift social and economic development of the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

The Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has lamented the gradual loss of culture among Yoruba people.

He went further to say that the Yoruba children cannot speak their language fluently and that it calls for worry.

Gani Adams

He, therefore, urged South-West governors to invest in the promotion of Yoruba culture and harness its tourist potential for economic growth and global recognition.
 
Adams revealed this at the Grand Finale of `Omituntun’ Pacesetter Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged ‘Asa wa, Ipile wa,’ maintained that Yoruba was rich in culture and tradition.
 
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, held at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, was organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.
 
He described the cultural festival as significant and would help in the promotion of peace and tranquillity in the state and the nation as a whole.
 
Adams urged the Oyo State Government to grow and sustain all the existing tourist destinations in the state for economic growth and global recognition.
 
“We are fast losing our identity, even our children, it’s becoming difficult for them to speak the Yoruba language, and it’s becoming difficult to identify with our culture.
 
“Instead of them to identify with our culture they promote Western culture, they have pride in it and this is very dangerous.
 
“We need to start working on the promotion of culture and turn it to tourism potential and upgrade our destination so that the generation that is coming can be proud,” Mr Adams said.
 
Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the purpose of the cultural festival was for the resuscitation and promotion of culture, talent hunt through cultural competition.
 
According to him, it is also aimed to give Yoruba culture the recognition it deserves worldwide.
 
“I realised that the last time they had any cultural festival was about 10 years before I came to office, which means throughout eight years of the last administration they didn’t do anything like this.
 
“I said that we should do something and we wanted to do it last year but unfortunately it was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. This year, I said whatever will happen I must do it.
 
“This one is unique in the sense that this will be the first time that we are having a festival of culture and tourism in Oyo State,” Olatunbosun said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

