Boko Haram Fighters Attack Another Borno Town During Ramadan Prayer

Boko Haram militants in gun trucks have attacked residents who were observing the Ramadan fasting break and prayer in Gajiram town in the Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

SaharaReporters learnt that some other Muslim faithful were attacked in Damasak in the Mobbar LGA on Tuesday evening.

Security sources stated that on Tuesday around the time to break the Ramadan fast, the terrorists invaded the two towns on a reprisal because the military had killed some of their commanders in the Lake Chad region a week earlier.

“The fighters came at about Ramadan break on Tuesday in order to catch the troops unawares. But the Air Task Force component was on standby to repel them. That was the first day of this year's Ramadan and the terrorists wanted to destabilise the residents of the two towns,” a security official stated.

“They were on a reprisal over the recent military air bombardments on their strongholds in Tudun Wulgo, Zari, Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte and Ngala LGAs which resulted in the killing of top Islamic State West African Province leaders.

“Some of the commanders that died in the airstrikes included Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba'a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al-Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa, Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP, escaped with bullet wounds,” another source said.

Only on Saturday, Boko Haram fighters invaded Damasak town, burning the United Nations facilities and forcing humanitarian workers to flee for their lives.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the terrorists, aided by their deadlier ISWAP fighters, burnt the UN office and offices at least three other international charity organisations contiguous to the UN facility.