BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community

Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of troubled Borno state has again come under Boko Haram attack on Wednesday afternoon, a security source told SaharaReporters.

The incident is the 8th attack on the community within a week, the source added.

Damasak is a border community with the Niger Republic north and is about 180 km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The insurgents had on Tuesday evening invaded the community and wreaked havoc without confrontation.

The gunmen were reported to have razed the Divisional Police Command, schools, shops and residential houses as they hoisted their flags in strategic locations within the town.

On Saturday, the insurgents attacked the community, setting fire on United Nations facilities and forcing humanitarian workers to flee for their lives.

About three soldiers were shot dead by the gunmen while many persons were killed when a military jet that came to salvage the situation dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were having christening.