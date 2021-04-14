Delta Emerges 2020 National Sports Festival Overall Winner

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2021

Delta has won the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival held in Edo State between April 2 and 14.

The state emerged champion of the competition with 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze.

The host, Team Edo, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze while Team Bayelsa came third with 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze.

Rivers came fourth with 33 gold, 34 silver, and 61 bronze; Lagos fifth with 32 gold, 40 silver, 54 bronze; Oyo sixth – 31 gold, 30 silver, 42 bronze.

With 20 gold, 24 silver, and 44 bronze, Akwa Ibom came seventh; Ogun had 16 gold, 23 silver, 39 bronze to emerge eighth; Kano ninth with 11 gold, 22 silver, 33 bronze while Imo took the 10th spot with 10 gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze.

