How Abuja Kidnappers Killed Police Team Leader During Attack On Communities

A police inspector, John Ambi, who led the team of operatives to arrest kidnappers who were operating in the Tunga Maje and Zuba areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was the first to be shot dead by the kidnappers.

SaharaReporters learnt that the kidnappers who were becoming emboldened first targeted Inspector Ambi during the gun battle on Tuesday and after he was hit, other operatives withdrew.

It was gathered that Inspector John, who was leading the team in repelling the kidnapper attacks, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

He, however, died in the hospital.

The policemen repelled the attacks by suspected Fulani kidnappers along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis.

“A joint team of police operatives from the command and Operation Puff Adder combat team engaged the hoodlums for hours. Unfortunately, we lost Inspector John. A number of kidnappers were also killed during the gun battle. We are still patrolling the area to make more arrests,” a police source said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, after the arrest of some kidnappers in that axis last week, had assured residents of Zuba and its surrounding axis of their undeterred resolve to secure lives and property within the FCT.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, said Ambi John was attached to Operation Puff Adder.

The statement made to Daily Sun reads; “The FCT Police Command repelled multiple attacks by suspected kidnappers in the wee hours of Tuesday along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis.

“Following a distress call from Angwan Zegele, a joint team of Police Operatives from the Command and Operation Puff Adder responded promptly as they engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle. Unfortunately, one of the gallant officers, one Inspector Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the operation and was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.”