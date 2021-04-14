How Baby Died After Mother Ran Away With N3 Million Donation Meant For Her Cancer Surgery

A baby girl simply identified as Ada, has died after her mother absconded with a N3 million donation meant for brain tumour surgery.

A philanthropist and founder of Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC), Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa, disclosed this on a Facebook page on Tuesday.

Kwajafa wrote: “Last month we had a case of a 3 year old girl with a brain tumour who needed N3 million for surgery. A donor insisted on paying the money to the account of the mother, stating that he was not comfortable with NGOs.

“We initially wanted him to pay directly to the hospital, but that was not possible because 80% of medical materials needed for the surgery had to be bought outside the hospital.

“Eventually the donor credited the mother’s account, and the mother absconded with the N3 million. Sadly, the child died this morning. Rest In Peace Ada.”

Kwajafa said his NGO has continued to champion the cause of vulnerable women and children in Nigeria and Africa.