Some Matters Raised By IPOB Are Valid, Should Be Attended To – Abia Governor, Ikpeazu

The governor, though, said he could not support the strategy adopted by the separatist group to achieve their objectives, he highlighted some of their concerns affecting the South-East region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2021

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said some of the complaints of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) are genuine and should be addressed.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu mentioned injustice and marginalisation as some of the issues raised by the IPOB while speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday.

He said it is only when those concerns are acknowledged that elected officials will be granted solid ground to preach the gospel of Nigeria’s unity.

“I have taken my time to listen to some of these issues raised by IPOB: issues about injustice, issues of marginalisation, issues of trust deficits within the polity called Nigeria as it concerns people from south-eastern Nigeria.

“And I think some of those are valid issues and they should be addressed and spoken to; they should be addressed squarely. So that everybody and those of us that are in government today can have a foothold within the South-East region to continue to promote the unity of Nigeria.

“I do not subscribe to the strategy of IPOB in pursuing their goals. And the reason is because I’m yet to see the end of the tunnel from where I’m standing and I do not like to take a plunge in the dark. We must engage and discuss the issue which is bothering them and everybody and we can’t continue to pretend as if these issues are not valid.

“Equal rights and justice is an indelible right of all citizens and if through impunity and carelessness we allow a group of people to begin to feel like they’re not rightly represented within the polity, it creates a lacuna where people are no longer confident in the government to protect them and take care of their interest within the polity. There’s bound to be agitation one way or another. Some of these reactions may extrapolate to levels that may undermine national convention and unity,” Ikpeazu said.

