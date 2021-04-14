Zamfara First Lady Secures Political Appointment For 20 Miyetti Allah Members

MACBAN state Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar, lauded the first lady for her efforts in making meaningful change to Fulanis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2021

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has secured appointments of Special Assistants to Governor Bello Matawalle for 20 members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state.

The First Lady’s spokesperson, Zainab Abdullahi, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Channels TV

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state Chairman MACBAN, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar, lauded the First Lady for her efforts in making meaningful change to Fulanis and other members of the community, the statement said.

Abubakar also expressed immense appreciation to Governor Bello Matawalle for his support to the Fulanis and for involving them in his administration.

He assured that MACBAN would continue to give its maximum support and co-operation towards the success of Matawalle’s administration and for the development of the state.

Presenting the appointment letters to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Tuesday, the First Lady congratulated the appointees. She assured them of a sustainable working relationship with the Miyetti Allah group in promoting peace and unity in the state.

Hajiya Matawalle said the beneficiaries comprised of women and men of the group.

According to her, the gesture aims to support members of the group in appreciating them for promoting peaceful existence in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

