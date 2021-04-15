Delta Contractor On The Run Over N5.8 Million Dud Cheque

A Delta state contractor and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO/chairman), Dabcon Construction Limited, based in Effurun, Daberechukwu Nnamdi Ajoku, is said to be currently on the run over alleged issuance of N5, 884,000.000 million dud cheque.

SaharaReporters gathered that the dud cheque followed a business transaction of N5, 884,000.000 between Ajoku and a fellow contractor, Samuel Oghenero Ukpethu, which was carried out sometime in 2019.

Speaking with our correspondent, Ukpethu said sometime in 2018, he had entered into a business transaction with the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO/chairman) of Dabcon Construction Limited, Ajoku, to provide and supply sand for the construction of a road project in the Isoko South Local Government Area of the state which was being executed by Dabcon Construction Limited.



According to Ukpethu, his company was doing the job with the hope that it would be paid as soon as the job was completed.

He, however, said he was disappointed that rather than pay him the N5. 8 million for the sand supplied for the road project, Ajoku started stalling.



"At this point, Ajoku called me and issued me a post-dated Wema Bank cheque of five million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand naira in my name. But I insisted that there must be a written agreement covering our transaction which was prepared in January 6, 2020 by his counsel, Ekugbere Rukevwe, Ezebube Anthony Nriapia of the Nomon Chambers, Effurun and we both signed.



"The agreement dated January 6, 2020 was between Dabcon Construction Limited referred to as the Debtor and Engr. Ukpethu Samuel Oghenero, referred to as the Creditor.



"As I talk to you, Ajoku is on the run. The content of the agreement is as follows:



"That the debtor is into the business of road and building construction and has a road construction project in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state by the Delta state government.



"That the creditor is responsible for the provision and supply of sand which is used in the construction of the road in Isoko South on certain agreed terms and conditions. That in the course of the project, the creditor supplied and provided sand to the debtor for the construction of the road in Isoko South, the debtor became indebted to the creditor to the tune of five million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand naira (N5, 884,000).



"That the debtor agrees to settle this five million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand naira debt on or before 29 February, 2020 by payment on installment. The debtor shall also secure this debt with a post-dated cheque of five million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand naira."



Ukpethu disclosed that after some time Ajoku started ignoring his calls and messages, and the attention of Ajoku's counsel were drawn to his surprised attitude, adding after several efforts to ensure Ajoku paid the money failed.

He said he reported the matter at Oleh police station and later went to Zenith Bank to clear the cheque issued to him but was surprised to be told that the cheque was a dud one.



"Ajoku issued me a dud cheque, contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) of the same Act and he must pay for everything. This is first stage, I am already doing petitions to anti-graft agencies. Let him continue to run, but no hiding place for him," Ukpethu said.



When contacted, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO/chairman) of Dabcon Construction Limited, Ajoku, denied issuing a dud cheque to anyone and when asked further questions, he dropped the call.

