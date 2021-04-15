Hisbah Arrests Three Males, Eight Females For Not Fasting During Ramadan In Kano

Hisbah has been notorious lately for making controversial arrests in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board said it has arrested some youths in the state for eating in the daytime during the Ramadan, which proves that they were not observing the fast, which is compulsory for healthy adults.

The Director General of the Hisbah board, Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya, said those arrested in different parts of the state included three males and eight females.

“We will investigate and if they have cogent reasons we will release them. Those found wanting will however be enlightened and even prosecuted if need be,” Dr. Kibiya said.

He said a woman should not be seen eating in public during fasting, “for whatever reason,” adding that the board will arrest anyone found to be eating during the day.

“Fasting is compulsory for healthy, adult Muslims in the month of Ramadan except for the travellers, menstruating women or old people.”

SaharaReporters had on March 25 reported how Hisbah invaded some off-campus hostels of the Bayero University in Kano, arresting students of the opposite sex found in the same room.

It had been gathered that the incident happened at Danbare, a small community directly opposite the university’s gate.

The agency had continued to enforce Sharia law by going after stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenets of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Hisbah recently made headlines for shaving stylish haircuts of young men in Kano and arresting people for improper dressing.

A barber and his customers were also arrested recently for giving and having haircuts respectively, which were said to be offensive to Islam. 

They are also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.

Also in March, the Hisbah operatives had arrested two men suspected of sending pornographic materials to a married woman. 

The suspects were traced and arrested after the woman complained to the board. 

SaharaReporters, New York

