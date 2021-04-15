JUST IN: Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Two Weeks Medical Checkup In London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending about two weeks in London.

Buhari had left the country on March 30 for what the Presidency described as ‘routine medical check-up’ in London.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement said that Buhari was due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

It was gathered that the President arrived via the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

His stay in the UK was not a quiet one as Nigerians held protests at the Abuja House where he stayed, demanding that he should return to Nigeria.