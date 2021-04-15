Lightening Bolt Kills 8-year-old Pupil In Bayelsa

He was reportedly with his peers when the lightning struck him dead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

There were cries of pain at Imiringi  Community in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State after a Junior Secondary School 1 pupil identified as Stephen Akanama was killed by lightning bolt during a football game.
 
The deceased was a pupil of Matha Day Secondary School located at Imiringi and was living with his aunt in the same area. 

He was reportedly with his peers when the lightning struck him dead.
 
A source in the community said the deceased was trying to retrieve a ball from across a piece of land where he usually played football when he was struck by the lightning. 

The football pitch is located behind a popular bar known as Blue Bar and owned by one Opiko.
 
Also, a relation of the deceased said the deceased was indoors all through on Wednesday until a heavy rainfall started. 

"A woman rushed to the house to tell us that our brother was dead. I could not believe it so I rushed to the scene. Upon sighting him on the ground, we rushed him to Christ the King Hospital and he was confirmed dead on arrival," the relation said. 

When contacted for comments, the spokesman for the state police command, Asimin Butswat, said the incident had not been reported at the Kolo Divisional Headquaters which covers the area.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Is Either Insane Or Suffering From Delusions— Fani-Kayode Blasts Kano Governor For Calling Yoruba, Igbo Minority Groups
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Damasak: How Brigadier-Commander Tilawan's Recklessness Allowed Boko Haram Kill Many, Make Residents Flee Homes— Military Source
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Hundreds Of Yoruba Women From The Diaspora Storm Ooni Of Ife's Palace, Insist On Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Is Either Insane Or Suffering From Delusions— Fani-Kayode Blasts Kano Governor For Calling Yoruba, Igbo Minority Groups
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Damasak: How Brigadier-Commander Tilawan's Recklessness Allowed Boko Haram Kill Many, Make Residents Flee Homes— Military Source
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Hundreds Of Yoruba Women From The Diaspora Storm Ooni Of Ife's Palace, Insist On Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Why Alkali Can’t Be Confirmed As Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General In The Eyes Of The Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Releases Video Of Saturday's Attack On Damasak, Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity YouTube Suspends Pastor TB Joshua’s TV Over Alleged Hate Speech
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Two Weeks Medical Checkup In London
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Twitter Picked Ghana Over Nigeria, By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad