Lightening Bolt Kills 8-year-old Pupil In Bayelsa

There were cries of pain at Imiringi Community in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State after a Junior Secondary School 1 pupil identified as Stephen Akanama was killed by lightning bolt during a football game.



The deceased was a pupil of Matha Day Secondary School located at Imiringi and was living with his aunt in the same area.

He was reportedly with his peers when the lightning struck him dead.



A source in the community said the deceased was trying to retrieve a ball from across a piece of land where he usually played football when he was struck by the lightning.

The football pitch is located behind a popular bar known as Blue Bar and owned by one Opiko.



Also, a relation of the deceased said the deceased was indoors all through on Wednesday until a heavy rainfall started.

"A woman rushed to the house to tell us that our brother was dead. I could not believe it so I rushed to the scene. Upon sighting him on the ground, we rushed him to Christ the King Hospital and he was confirmed dead on arrival," the relation said.

When contacted for comments, the spokesman for the state police command, Asimin Butswat, said the incident had not been reported at the Kolo Divisional Headquaters which covers the area.

