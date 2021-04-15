Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed Keeps Mum On Buhari’s Return Date

Buhari left the country on March 30 for what the Presidency described as routine medical check-up in London.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has refused to disclose the actual date that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country from London, United Kingdom.

 

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement said Buhari was due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

However, as the second week of April winds down, Mohammed said the timeframe extends to Saturday.

 

While addressing State House correspondents on Wednesday, the minister also said there is “no big issue” yet regarding Buhari’s expected return.

 

“Today is Wednesday; this week finishes on Saturday. So, what is the big issue in that one?” the minister asked.

SaharaReporters, New York

