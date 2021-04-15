Suspected Fulani Hersmen Hack Farmer To Death In Oyo Community

A 56-year-old farmer, Muftau Babarinde has been hacked to death by suspected herdsmen in Orita Merin, Konko village in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The Tapa-born farmer was said to have been killed around 7pm on Wednesday.

File Photo: Herdsmen

Babarinde, it was gathered, had gone to his farm to give his labourers food and was returning home when the hoodlums waylaid him and hacked him to death.

Some of the residents of the area said they could not say what was responsible for the killing of the farmer, whom they described as very popular in the area.

Some of them alleged that those responsible were the Fulani people sent packing when the Oodua

Peoples Congress and vigilantes stormed the residence of Iskilu Wakili to arrest him in February.

The Convener, Igangan Development Advcates, Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the killing to our correspondent.

He said the deceased was killed by suspected herdsmen and the killing had thrown the people of the area into a state of panic.

According to him, the government and security agents have failed the people.

He said, "Another Ibarapa indigene has been killed by Fulani people. This is not a crime when we are killed, but if a Fulani man is attacked, the whole community will be arrested.

"The Federal Government is not interested in our welfare, the state government also feels unconcerned as strangers are terrorising us here on our land and killing us. All these will end one day.”